Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,093,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 391,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $174,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Baxter International by 48.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $21.97 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -61.82%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.