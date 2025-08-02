Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 177,546 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 0.5% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,940.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $125.23 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $98.47 and a 52 week high of $130.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.