LSV Asset Management Has $485.38 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208,751 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.38% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $485,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 104,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 1.2%

HIG stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

