Kazazian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 712,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 1.5% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 268.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 601,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 438,677 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

