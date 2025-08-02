iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,511,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,019,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $238.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average is $219.70. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

