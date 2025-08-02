iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,108,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,809,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after buying an additional 724,218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IEUR stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

