Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

