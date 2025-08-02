Federated Hermes Inc. Has $16.46 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4%

ECL stock opened at $260.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.