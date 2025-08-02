Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Full Truck Alliance worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,028 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $164,557,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,693,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184,065 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $10.65 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

