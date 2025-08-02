Barclays Cuts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $82.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

