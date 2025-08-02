Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.45.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $274.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

