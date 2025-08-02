UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $9.00 target price on Compass in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Compass from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Compass Stock Performance

NYSE COMP opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 2.61. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

