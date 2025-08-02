Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at UBS Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.7%

CLH opened at $234.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.