Jones Trading Cuts CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $21.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jones Trading from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $540.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -132.17%.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,414.94. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 3,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,316.35. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $132,960 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 394,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 308,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.