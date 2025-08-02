Crane’s (CR) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $215.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Crane Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE CR opened at $193.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Crane by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Crane by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

