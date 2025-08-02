Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $212.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $172.00 to $212.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

NYSE CLS opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.63. Celestica has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $214.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Celestica by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Celestica by 5,976.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 494,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celestica by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,601,000 after acquiring an additional 719,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

