Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 20,490 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2%

BEN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

