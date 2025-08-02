Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at $597,230.13. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

