DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in DT Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

NYSE DTM opened at $105.75 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 87.94%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

