Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.