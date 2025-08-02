Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TR opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.44. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 12.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

