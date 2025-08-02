HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.10 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

