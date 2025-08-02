HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,947 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 596.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

