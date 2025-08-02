PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $212.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.