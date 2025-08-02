Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $436.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.81. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.