H2O America FY2028 EPS Forecast Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for H2O America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for H2O America’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HTO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on H2O America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen started coverage on H2O America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HTO opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H2O America has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. H2O America had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of H2O America by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H2O America by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H2O America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H2O America by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of H2O America by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

