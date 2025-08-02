Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $1,640,147.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 898,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,572. This represents a 30.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UWM alerts:

On Monday, July 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $1,696,152.64.

On Friday, July 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $1,692,152.28.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $1,860,167.40.

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,760,158.40.

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $1,680,151.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $1,656,149.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $1,704,153.36.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $1,620,145.80.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UWM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.