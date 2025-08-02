Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) CFO Jason M. Cardew Sells 5,000 Shares

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $492,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,426.68. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lear Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LEA opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $119.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lear by 1,384.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

