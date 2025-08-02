Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $253.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $226.33 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

