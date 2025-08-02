TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Raised to $23.60

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $19.10 to $23.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of TIM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TIM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

TIM Stock Up 2.3%

TIM stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. TIM has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 119.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in TIM in the first quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 30,036.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the first quarter worth $64,000.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

