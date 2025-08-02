SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Insider Mark Andrew Warner Sells 5,000 Shares

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.9%

SEIC stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 252.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.