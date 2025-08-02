American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $102.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of AEP opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $114.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

