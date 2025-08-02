Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 13,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 41,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

