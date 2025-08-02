Mizuho Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.9%

MGM stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,632,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $88,033,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,408,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,418,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $47,631,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.