Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.56. 14,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 37,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFR

Greenfire Resources Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $316.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 23.73%.

Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Greenfire Resources by 66.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.