COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $41,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

