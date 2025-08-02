Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.02. 39,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 15,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.71.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETF seeks to provide holders of Class A Units with high monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation. Fund investing, on a levered basis, in the Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF (TSX: HUTL) (HUTL), an exchange traded mutual fund managed by the Manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.