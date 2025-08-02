Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $476,842,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $108.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.