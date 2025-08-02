Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,708.54. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,846,562 shares of company stock worth $131,933,805. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 3,258.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

