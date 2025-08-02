QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on QuinStreet
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuinStreet Stock Performance
Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,623.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuinStreet
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.