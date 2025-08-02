QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,623.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

