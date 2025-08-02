IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

