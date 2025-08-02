IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,988,000 after acquiring an additional 88,142 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Unum Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $69.70 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

