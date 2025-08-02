IFG Advisory LLC Sells 46,820 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,820 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 85,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.2069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

