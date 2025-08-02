IFG Advisory LLC Buys 122 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.42% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

