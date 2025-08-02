IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 7,223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,569 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,251 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,630.9% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 976,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 950,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,244,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.