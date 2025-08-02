Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,823 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 11.60% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $41,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $378.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

