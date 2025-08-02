SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

TLH opened at $101.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

