Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

