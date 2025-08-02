SPC Financial Inc. Sells 3,299 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after acquiring an additional 125,442 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $111.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.