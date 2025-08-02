SPC Financial Inc. Sells 3,299 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after acquiring an additional 125,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $111.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.