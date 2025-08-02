SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 4,517 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 1.27% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $102.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

